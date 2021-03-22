BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.