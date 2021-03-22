BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $60.21 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

