Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

