BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,642 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Funko worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Funko in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.39 million, a PE ratio of -65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

