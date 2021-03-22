BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,848,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,516,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 273,353 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 289,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $85.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

