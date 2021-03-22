BlackRock Inc. Has $18.67 Million Stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Intrepid Potash worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $483.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.26. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPI shares. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.