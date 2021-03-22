BlackRock Inc. Invests $18.08 Million in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 390,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,081,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $598,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SBTX. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBTX opened at $60.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.