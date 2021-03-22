BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $732.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.28 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $714.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

