BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.18% of GreenSky worth $18,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,331 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 379,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

GSKY stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

