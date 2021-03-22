BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,343 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.