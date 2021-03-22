BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stake Cut by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,762,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

