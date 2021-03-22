BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.49% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

NYSE:MCA opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

