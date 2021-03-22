Blankinship & Foster LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.49. 29,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

