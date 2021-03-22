Bluecrest Capital Management L Sells 195,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $2,039,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ATCX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 234,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,982. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $378.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth about $391,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

