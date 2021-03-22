Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.