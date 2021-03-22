Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in BOX by 25.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $2,292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

