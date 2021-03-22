Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $4.17 on Monday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $148.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.