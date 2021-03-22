Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.31 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

