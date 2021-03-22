BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research report issued on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after acquiring an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after acquiring an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

