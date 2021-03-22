Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Announce -$1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($5.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($6.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($4.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGIO opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

