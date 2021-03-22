Brokerages Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

ONCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

