Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.04 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $157.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.63. 435,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 114.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

