Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 198,945 shares during the period.

CBD opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

