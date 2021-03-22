Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,108,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,774. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.41 million, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.