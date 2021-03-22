Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.46 million, a PE ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

