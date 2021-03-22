Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $7.88

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th.

BB stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

