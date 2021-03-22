Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$7.05

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 929,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,178. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.00.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

