Brokerages Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Price Target at $12.17

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Euronav stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronav by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

