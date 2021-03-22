Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,120.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and last traded at GBX 2,100 ($27.44), with a volume of 3254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,075 ($27.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,925.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,743.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £338.84 million and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

