Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $818.66 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $865.61 and a 200 day moving average of $869.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

