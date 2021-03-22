Brown Advisory Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.80 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $109.61 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

