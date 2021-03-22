Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 4,591 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

