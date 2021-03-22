Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 14,016 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $67.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16.

