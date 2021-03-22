Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 45,534 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,534 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Shares of AFYA opened at $20.64 on Monday. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

