Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.