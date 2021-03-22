Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) Insider Buys £20,488.21 in Stock

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT) insider James Sharp purchased 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.75) per share, with a total value of £20,488.21 ($26,767.98).

James Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, James Sharp bought 118 shares of Brunner Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,050.20 ($1,372.09).

Shares of BUT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 900 ($11.76). 9,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 874.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. Brunner Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 905 ($11.82).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.67. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

