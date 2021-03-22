BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

