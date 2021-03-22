Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Tops $80.86 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $80.86 million and approximately $261.95 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00012282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.24 or 0.00475411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00140596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.89 or 0.00796866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00074966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,356,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,981,414 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

