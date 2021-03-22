C Partners Holding GmbH Has $18.52 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for 4.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Equifax were worth $18,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.39. 6,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,317. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.