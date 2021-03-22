C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12. 5,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,631,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,019,000.

