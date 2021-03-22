Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Head to Head Analysis

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.36 $81.00 million $1.47 60.76 Bally’s $523.58 million 4.06 $55.13 million $1.81 37.96

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39% Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caesars Entertainment and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73 Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00

Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $77.16, indicating a potential downside of 13.62%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of December 23, 2020, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. Bally's Corporation has an agreement with Ira Lubert to design, develop, construct, and manage a category 4 licensed casino. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.