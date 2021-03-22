Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

