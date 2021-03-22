Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at about $44,858,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,256,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VALE opened at $17.25 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

