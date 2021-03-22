Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Discovery by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $66.00 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

