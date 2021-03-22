Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.55 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

