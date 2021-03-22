Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after buying an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,419 shares of company stock worth $1,073,376. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

