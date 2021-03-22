Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,874 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $97.35 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

