Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 12,237 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

