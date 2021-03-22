Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,603 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 21.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $147.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.