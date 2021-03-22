Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 323,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,667.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

